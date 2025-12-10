Elon Musk Says Trump Is 'Naturally Funny' While Recalling The Mamdani Moment — Blames This Innovation For 'Rotting People's Brains'

Earlier this week, during a conversation, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI CEO Elon Musk named President Donald Trump the funniest person he knows on Earth.

Musk Calls Trump Effortlessly Funny

Musk said Trump is one of the funniest people he knows, describing him as "naturally" and effortlessly humorous during a conversation on Katie Miller's podcast.

Miller is a seasoned political operative who previously worked at the Department of Government Efficiency. She is also the wife of Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

To illustrate the point, Musk recounted an exchange involving New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Trump.

During a White House meeting, a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist. Before he could answer, Trump cut in with a quip: "That’s OK. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it."

Musk said the moment captured Trump's instinctive comedic timing. Mamdani later answered "yes" because it was consistent with his previous statements, but said that he still hoped for a workable relationship with the president.

Musk And Trump's Tumultuous 2025 Rift And Gradual Reconciliation

Musk and Trump went through a highly publicized clash in mid-2025, sparked by Trump's tax and spending package, which Musk condemned as fiscally reckless.

The criticism triggered a round of personal attacks, threats to strip federal support from Tesla and SpaceX, and even Musk's suggestion that he might launch a new political party.

Tensions eventually cooled. The two were seen shaking hands at a memorial service, later sharing a White House dinner in November.

Musk also has reportedly offered a favorable outlook on Trump's political future — including the possibility of a long-running administration extending into a JD Vance term — during a Nov. 22 gathering with current and former DOGE officials at a Musk-owned venue near his facilities in Bastrop, Texas, according to Politico.

Short-Form Video Is ‘Rotting People's Brains,' Says Musk

During the conversation with Miller, Musk was also asked which invention has harmed society more than helped. In response, the billionaire targeted short-form video platforms.

The remarks add to Musk's broader critique of modern digital culture and arrive as platforms like TikTok, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Instagram Reels and Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube Shorts continue to dominate online engagement.

Musk Tops Wealth Rankings As $1 Trillion Tesla Pay Deal Clears Vote

Musk is the world's wealthiest individual with a net worth of $465 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Musk has also secured a landmark $1 trillion compensation package — the first of its kind in corporate history. The plan received shareholder approval last month.

