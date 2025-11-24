Elon Musk's Starlink Pens Deal With Ukrainian Telco Kyivstar To Offer Direct-To-Cell Tech

Elon Musk-led Starlink has signed a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) to offer direct-to-cell technology.

Technology Under Testing For A Year

The company announced on Monday that it will offer the technology beginning Nov. 24 to all its customers in Ukraine. The company said it had been testing the technology for over a year. Kyivstar users will be able to send and receive SMS messages using satellite technology, with the ability to send voice and video messages to follow.

"In Ukraine, staying connected means staying safe," said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

The agreement between SpaceX marks the first time a company will offer Starlink's direct-to-cell technology across two markets, the company said in its announcement. Kyivstar is also the first telco in Europe to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity to users.

Starlink's Affordable Plan, HughesNet Deal

Starlink recently announced a new, affordable plan for users in the U.S., offering data speeds capped at 100 MBPS to customers for $40/month. The plan, dubbed the "Residential 100 MBPS" plan, will offer unlimited upload speeds and free installation.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) also signed a deal with SpaceX to acquire $2.6 billion worth of additional spectrum. As part of the agreement, EchoStar's satellite internet service provider HughesNet will refer its customers to SpaceX amid cash flow constraints.

Elon Musk's Orbital Data Centers

Musk, during his appearance at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, touted the idea of data centers in orbit, saying that his company SpaceX could come in handy to put solar-powered AI satellites.

Musk also said that the company's Starship rocket "should be able to deliver around 300 GW per year of solar-powered AI satellites to orbit." However, Musk added that chip production could be a challenge to achieving that goal.

