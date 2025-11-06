Elon Musk's SpaceX To Buy More EchoStar Spectrum Licenses For $2.6 Billion

Telecommunications firm EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS) said on Thursday, it will sell more wireless spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about $2.6 billion in exchange for stock in the Elon Musk-backed company that owns the Starlink satellite internet network.

The announcement is an extension to the $17 billion deal the companies struck in September, which will close after receiving regulatory approval. The AWS-3 licenses cover airwaves across the U.S. that can be used to support mobile and satellite communications.

EchoStar has been selling off spectrum after a U.S. government investigation into whether it was hoarding licenses that are supposed to be in public use. The company agreed to sell some spectrum to AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in August for $23 billion, and then struck a deal with SpaceX for spectrum licenses meant for satellite and mobile communications.

The Federal Communications Commission terminated its investigation into EchoStar’s use of spectrum after those sales.

What’s Going On With EchoStar’s Shares Thursday?

The fresh deal with SpaceX was announced alongside EchoStar’s third-quarter results. The company reported revenues of $3.61 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.75 billion. Loss per share was reported at $44.37 as the company recorded a one-time, non-cash loss of $16.48 billion, as the company began dismantling unused portions of its 5G network.

At last check, Nasdaq-listed EchoStar’s shares were up 1.3% to $73.25 in trading before the bell, after having fallen about 4% in the last session. So far this year, shares have more than tripled in value.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, the stock shows strong momentum with bullish medium- and long-term trends, but weak growth and value scores suggest limited fundamentals support the rally.

