Elon Musk-Led SpaceX Introduces $40 Starlink Plan Offering Unlimited Data, Free Installation

SpaceX's satellite-based internet service provider, Starlink, has unveiled a new affordable plan in the U.S.

$40 Per Month, Free Installation, 100MBPS Speeds

Influencer Sawyer Merritt shared details of the new plan on Tuesday on the social media platform X. Starlink's new "Residential 100 MBPS" plan offers unlimited data, no installation charges and no limit on upload speeds. The download speeds for the plan would be capped at 100 mb/s. The plan is currently available in select areas of the U.S.

The new plan further expands Starlink's Residential plan lineup, which now starts at $40. The service continues to offer existing plans to customers, charging $80/month for the Residential Lite package and $120/month for the Standard Residential plan.

Elon Musk Hails The Plan

Following the announcement, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to the social media platform X to hail the new plan. "Super good Starlink internet deal available in parts of the US that are not already at full capacity!" Musk said in his post.

SpaceX To Go Public?

Musk, during Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder meeting recently, shared his thoughts on SpaceX possibly becoming a publicly traded company. "Maybe at some point SpaceX should become a public company,” Musk said during his address to investors.

10,000th Starlink Satellite

SpaceX reached the 10,000 satellite milestone for Starlink last month with the 31st flight and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket. In addition, SpaceX also announced that it will offer continuous video calls, messaging and data services with its direct-to-cell technology offered to T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) subscribers.

Photo courtesy: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com