Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) on Wednesday introduced Chain Reaction, a new operating system designed to bolster the nation’s fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Palantir designed Chain Reaction to address what it calls the new bottleneck in AI innovation, not algorithms, but power and compute.

As the U.S. accelerates its energy infrastructure buildout, the platform aims to help energy producers, power distributors, data centers, and infrastructure builders transform aging power assets into high-uptime resources.

It also helps stabilize and expand the electric grid to meet rising demand from data centers and nationwide electrification.

The platform speeds up the construction of new generation, transmission, and compute capacity. It also enables faster design and replication of future hyperscale data centers.

Partnerships With Industry Leaders

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) joined Palantir as founding partners.

Tristan Gruska, Palantir’s Head of Energy and Infrastructure, said that Palantir has spent years deploying systems that keep power plants running and grids reliable, and that Chain Reaction is built specifically for the demands of AI.

CenterPoint Energy deepened its partnership with Palantir after Hurricane Beryl struck Houston in 2024, selecting the company as its software backbone.

CEO Jason Wells said energy consumption in the Greater Houston region is projected to grow nearly 50% in five years and double by the mid-2030s, driven by diverse sectors including tech, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and energy.

He said CenterPoint is working with Palantir and Chain Reaction partners to meet this growth sooner.

Nvidia recently announced a collaboration with Palantir at GTC DC to build an integrated technology stack for operational AI.

With Chain Reaction, the companies are extending that work to help accelerate the rollout of Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure across the U.S.

Palantir will integrate AIP, Ontology, Nvidia Nemotron models, CUDA-X libraries, and accelerated computing to simplify the complex supply chains needed for gigawatt-scale AI factory buildouts.

Palantir stock gained 133% year-to-date, powered by U.S. commercial revenue, fueled by its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Analyst Insights on Palantir’s Growth

Bank of America Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora had highlighted the company’s growing strength in turning data into operational gains.

After attending AIPCon 8 in San Francisco, she highlighted Palantir’s Ontology architecture and hands-on engineering support as key drivers of adoption and deeper customer spending.

Perez Mora noted that Palantir’s approach enables employees beyond IT and data science to generate measurable business outcomes, creating a multiplier effect that spreads adoption across entire organizations.

Signaling Strong Customer Stickiness

She pointed to 40% year-over-year spending growth from Palantir’s top three customers and 30% growth from the top 20, signaling strong customer stickiness.

Palantir’s value-based business model, which ties pricing to delivered results, insulated the company from cyclical pressures, the analyst added.

Nvidia became the first company to top the market capitalization of $4.5 trillion, powered by the AI frenzy.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.12% at $175.87 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

