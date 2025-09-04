Palantir Technologies PLTR is strengthening its role in the U.S. industry by expanding key partnerships and scheduling its next central customer showcase.

The company announced a five-year extension with Lear Corp. LEA, a new collaboration with Lumen Technologies LUMN, and plans for its upcoming AIPCon 8 event in September 2025.

Palantir and Lear extended their partnership to broaden the use of Palantir Foundry, the Warp Speed manufacturing operating system, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) across Lear's global operations.

More than 11,000 Lear employees already use these tools to manage tariff exposure, automate workflows, and balance production lines.

The platforms also power Lear's Innovative, Digital, Engineered and Automated (IDEA by Lear) program, which unifies digital transformation initiatives and has generated over $30 million in savings in the first half of 2025 alone.

Since beginning their collaboration in 2023, both companies have steadily expanded the scope and impact of their digital initiatives.

At the same time, Palantir joined forces with Lumen Technologies to help the telecom company accelerate its transformation into a next-generation technology infrastructure provider.

By deploying Foundry and AIP, Lumen is modernizing its operations, finance, and technology functions, enabling AI-assisted decision-making.

Looking ahead, Palantir will host its eighth AIPCon on September 4, 2025, with exclusive online content beginning 20 minutes before the livestream.

The event will feature speakers from Palantir's U.S. commercial customer base, including Waste Management WM, bp BP, MaineHealth, American Airlines AAL, Lumen, TWG Motorsports, and Novartis NVS detailing how they use Palantir's platforms to address challenges ranging from competing in the nuclear power race with China and advancing pharmaceutical R&D to optimizing fleets.

Palantir stock is up 105% year-to-date as it gains traction backed by its AI-driven defense and enterprise applications.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading lower by 0.07% to $154.79 at last check Thursday. LUMN is up 7.52%.

