Palantir Technologies PLTR is strengthening its role as a leading artificial intelligence player by helping customers turn data into real-world operational gains, a trend showcased at AIPCon 8 in San Francisco.

Enterprises struggle to extract value from AI, but Palantir’s Ontology architecture and hands-on engineering support drive adoption and deeper customer spending.

Bank of America Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora maintained a Buy rating on Palantir with a price forecast of $180.

Perez Mora reaffirmed her bullish stance on Palantir, projecting continued profitable growth as the company cements its position as a leader in turning data into operational improvements.

After attending AIPCon 8 in San Francisco, the analyst concluded that Palantir’s moat lies in its ability to generate tangible business outcomes. She noted the company’s differentiated approach to data integration and artificial intelligence.

Perez Mora emphasized that many enterprises have struggled to extract meaningful value from AI three years after large language models (LLMs) gained traction.

Palantir customers, however, consistently demonstrate how the company’s Ontology architecture and partnerships with forward-deployed engineers unlock trapped data to improve operations.

The analyst stressed that Palantir’s Ontology creates a multiplier effect, enabling “bespoke” customer use cases that spread adoption across entire enterprises.

Employees outside IT or data science gain tools to innovate and deliver incremental benefits, reinforcing customer stickiness.

As evidence, Palantir’s top three customers increased spending by 40% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, while the top 20 customers increased spending by 30%.

Perez Mora believes this deeper penetration will drive steady long-term growth. Perez Mora projects 2025 EPS of 64 cents and GAAP EPS of 36 cents.

Perez Mora underscored Palantir's value-based business model as a key advantage in a budget-constrained environment. She described the company's value-based business approach as "macro insulated," noting that while its premium pricing may limit adoption across broader applications, current conditions are pushing enterprises to prioritize measurable returns on investment, an area where Palantir excels.

By tying pricing directly to delivered value, she said, the company is less exposed to cyclical headwinds and better positioned to capture demand even in challenging markets. Though Palantir trades at premium multiples, its ROI-driven strategy, in her view, sets it apart from AI peers.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 3.10% to $157.86 at last check Monday.

