Shares of robotics-linked stocks — iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) , Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:SERV) , Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:RR) — gained on the heels of a report indicating the Trump administration’s plans to issue an executive order on robotics.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock also gained after the report.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and has fully embraced the idea of accelerating the sector's growth, Politico reported.

The administration is weighing an executive order on robotics for 2026.

The Department of Commerce says robotics and advanced manufacturing play a central role in its push to bring critical production back to the U.S.

At the same time, the Department of Transportation is preparing to launch a robotics working group, potentially before year-end, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Congressional Interest Grows

A Republican amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would have created a national robotics commission, and although it was left out of the final bill, additional legislative efforts are underway.

The push reflects the administration's broader embrace of industrial policy to compete in key technologies such as AI.

As the U.S. national debt climbed to $38 trillion, President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had proposed vastly different strategies to tackle the crisis.

Musk championed a future in which an AI- and robotics-led productivity boom generates enough growth to wipe out the deficit.

In contrast, Trump vouched for trade policy at that time.

