Your Next Roommate Might Be A Robot From Jack Ma's Ant Group

Ant Group, backed by Jack Ma, entered the humanoid robot race by unveiling its first model, the R1, at the 2025 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai.

Through its unit Robbyant, the Alibaba Group BABA fintech affiliate aims to position humanoids as a gateway to making AI-powered assistants mainstream, setting itself apart by focusing on the "brains" rather than the hardware.

The R1 can guide tours, sort medicine, provide medical consultation, and handle basic kitchen tasks, reflecting Ant's vision of humanoids as everyday companions and caregivers, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Unlike Tesla TSLA and other rivals prioritizing physical engineering, Ant is betting that large AI models will define success in robotics.

The company is already developing its model, BaiLing, and experimenting with training it on domestic chips to cut costs and strengthen China's AI independence.

Also this week, Elon Musk said Tesla is finalizing the Optimus humanoid robot's version 3 design, which will feature human-like dexterity and an AI-powered "mind."

He projected high-volume production at costs between $20,000 and $25,000 per unit, calling Optimus potentially "the biggest product ever" and a major driver of Tesla's future value.

Nvidia NVDA is also playing a central role in advancing humanoid development by supplying startups with computing infrastructure, including its Jetson modules, Isaac Sim simulation platform, and foundation AI models.

Chief executive Jensen Huang has highlighted companies such as Dexmate, which is piloting its Vega humanoid for manufacturing and logistics, and Diligent Robotics, whose Moxi units have been credited with saving hospital staff hundreds of thousands of hours.

Other robotics ventures, including Serve Robotics, Peer Robotics, and firms developing warehouse automation and agricultural solutions, are also leveraging Nvidia's GPUs to accelerate deployment.

The race reflects a broader convergence of AI and robotics as technology companies compete to define how humanoid machines will integrate into workplaces, homes, and healthcare systems. For Ant Group, the bet is that intelligence, not hardware, will determine which companies dominate the market.

Image via Shutterstock