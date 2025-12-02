Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is teaming up with major robotics players to power a new generation of artificial intelligence-driven industrial robots aimed at machines that can understand voice commands and safely adapt to humans on the factory floor.

Japanese industrial robot maker Fanuc is partnering with Nvidia to develop AI-powered factory robots that can understand spoken commands and safely work alongside humans.

The collaboration marks Fanuc’s first major push into “physical AI,” where machines analyze real-time data and adjust their movements on the fly rather than relying on pre-programmed instructions.

Fanuc and Nvidia plan to equip these next-generation robots with Nvidia computing systems and train them inside a virtual factory before deploying them on production floors, Nikkei Asia reported.

The companies say the robots will support ROS 2, an open-source robotics platform, and allow engineers to control them using Python to speed up development.

Fanuc holds nearly 20% of the global industrial robotics market and has shipped more than 1 million units.

Tesla Advances Humanoid Robot Efforts

The industrial robotics push comes as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) prepares a phased rollout of its Optimus humanoid robot.

Tesla chief Elon Musk says rapid advances in AI and robotics will make traditional jobs obsolete, pushing the world toward a future where “working will be optional” within 20 years.

Speaking on the People By WTF podcast, Musk predicted technology will accelerate so quickly that most people won’t need to work at all, and employment will become more like a hobby.

Musk also promoted his idea of a “universal high income,” arguing that societies must share the AI-driven economic surplus so everyone benefits from growth.

Alibaba Builds Embodied AI Capabilities

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is accelerating its own robotics strategy.

The company has launched an in-house robotics team led by Justin Lin to push deeper into embodied AI and bring its multimodal models into the physical world.

Lin, who helped develop the company’s text-image-audio AI systems, says the team aims to transform these models into foundation agents with real-world reasoning.

CEO Eddie Wu recently projected global AI investment could hit $4 trillion within five years, as Alibaba’s cloud and AI efforts drive strong stock gains this year.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.30% at $182.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

