Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Might Never Have Happened If Not For One Cold Email — EssilorLuxottica's Rocco Basilico Reveals How It All Started

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) now-popular Ray-Ban smart glasses trace their origins to an unexpected spark: a cold email sent directly to Mark Zuckerberg by EssilorLuxottica (OTC:ESLOF) executive Rocco Basilico.

A Cold Pitch That Changed Smart Eyewear

In a conversation with TBPN at Meta Connect in September earlier this year, Basilico said his long-standing passion for blending technology with eyewear pushed him to reach out to major tech companies himself.

At the time, Basilico said he simply used what he believed were executives' email formats — including Zuckerberg's then-active "zuck@facebook" address.

"The way that I was doing it is actually Google email [addresses] of executives… One of them was actually Mark [Zuckerberg]," he said.

See Also: Why 12-Year-Old Mark Zuckerberg Built A Little Messaging Network For The Family Member Who Reportedly Wrote Him $100,000 Check To Start Facebook

Zuckerberg Responded After Three Days And Expanded The Vision

Basilico explained that he pitched a straightforward concept: take Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer design and pair it with emerging digital features.

He said his initial proposal focused mainly on Instagram integration, but Zuckerberg quickly saw an opportunity to go bigger.

According to Basilico, Zuckerberg replied after three days and suggested developing a broader product that worked across Meta's full ecosystem.

That exchange ultimately launched the partnership between Meta and EssilorLuxottica.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Ray-Ban Meta Production Ramps Up Amid Growing Demand

The collaboration between Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica and Meta kicked off in 2019. By July this year, reports indicated that Meta had acquired just under 3% of the eyewear giant — a stake valued at roughly €3 billion — with the option to increase its ownership to about 5% over time.

Earlier this year, EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri said he believes smart glasses could eventually replace smartphones altogether. In line with that vision, the company aims to ramp up annual production of Ray-Ban Meta glasses to 10 million units by the end of next year.

In October 2024, the Ray-Ban and Meta smart glasses line had become the top-selling product in 60% of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Meta expanded the lineup again in September 2025 with two new models: the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard, designed for athletes, and the $799 Ray-Ban Meta Display, which features an integrated augmented reality screen.

Smart Glasses Heat Up As Apple Prepares Rival Line

Meanwhile, Meta rival Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly working on at least seven mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses.

The lineup includes new Vision Pro M5 units, a lightweight Vision Air, XR glasses and a display accessory, with some products expected to roll out as early as 2027.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show META losing ground across short, mid and long-term timeframes. Click here to see how it stacks up against others in its sector.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Thrive Studios ID on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.