Meta To Spend $600 Billion In US On AI, Aims For 'Personal Superintelligence' For Everyone

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is ramping up efforts to strengthen America's artificial intelligence leadership by investing heavily in next-generation AI infrastructure and community development.

The Facebook and Instagram parent plans to invest more than $600 billion in the U.S. by 2028 to expand AI technology, data centers, and workforce capabilities — a move it says will help advance its vision of "personal superintelligence" for everyone.

Meta is already driving measurable economic impact through its data center operations.

Since 2010, the company's U.S. data center projects have supported over 30,000 skilled trade jobs and 5,000 operational roles, while contributing more than $20 billion in business to subcontractors nationwide.

These projects rely on American steelworkers, electricians, pipefitters, and fiber technicians as Meta builds a new generation of AI-optimized facilities.

The company is also emphasizing responsible construction and environmental stewardship.

Meta collaborates with utilities to upgrade grid infrastructure and pays directly for the energy costs associated with its operations. Its investments have enabled hundreds of millions of dollars in new grid capacity and added 15 gigawatts of clean energy to U.S. power systems. Meta's data center designs use significantly less water than the industry average, and the company restores water to local watersheds — part of its pledge to become water positive by 2030.

Meta is also investing in the long-term health of local communities. Through its Data Center Community Action Grants, Meta has distributed $58 million to schools, nonprofits, and civic initiatives.

An October report indicated Meta’s plans to let go of 600 employees in its AI division to streamline operations under its restructuring strategy to compete with OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

Meta, a $1.6 trillion market-cap company, has gained just over 4% year-to-date in its stock price.

On October 21, Bank of America's Justin Post said he expects the company's growing AI ecosystem spanning automated ad tools, custom silicon, and new data centers to sustain double-digit revenue growth through year-end.

Post said Meta's continued progress in its AI roadmap, including advancements from its Superintelligence Lab, positions the company for sustained margin strength and long-term growth despite elevated capital spending.

Price Action: Meta stock traded 1.78% lower to $607.97 at last check on Friday.

