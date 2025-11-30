Ross Gerber Says Meta's Smart Glasses Give Him 'Hope' To Give Up His Phone One Day — Just Like Mark Zuckerberg Predicted 10 Years Ago

Over the weekend, investor Ross Gerber praised Meta Platform, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) smart glasses, giving a reminder of the prediction Mark Zuckerberg made 10 years ago.

Gerber Says Meta's Glasses Hint at a Phone-Free Future

Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, said on X that Meta's eyewear tech gives him "hope" he'll be able to give up his smartphone "one day soon."

Meta introduced two new models in September 2025: the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard, aimed at athletes and the $799 Ray-Ban Meta Display, which includes a built-in augmented reality screen.

See Also: Why 12-Year-Old Mark Zuckerberg Built A Little Messaging Network For The Family Member Who Reportedly Wrote Him $100,000 Check To Start Facebook

Meta And Ray-Ban Parent Plan Massive Production Expansion

In October, Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica (OTC:ESLOF) CEO Francesco Milleri said he sees smart glasses eventually replacing smartphones entirely.

As part of that push, the company expects to scale production of Ray-Ban Meta glasses to 10 million units annually by the end of next year.

Meta currently owns a 3% stake in EssilorLuxottica and has invested about 3 billion euros in the partnership.

Early Reviews Praise The Hardware But Question Real-World Use

In his evaluation this week, analyst Gene Munster and Brian Baker said they were "blown away" by Meta's hardware but quickly realized there was "not much to do" with the glasses.

The reviewers said the device excelled at displaying notifications but offered few functions beyond what a smartphone or smartwatch already provides.

Voice dictation responses were "buggy," photo quality lagged behind phone cameras and the AI frequently misidentified objects.

Zuckerberg's Decade-Old Vision Comes Back Into Focus

Gerber's remarks echo what Zuckerberg said in 2015 after Facebook bought Oculus for more than $2 billion. At the time, he predicted that every decade brings a new computing platform and argued that virtual and augmented reality would eventually surpass mobile.

He said the future would revolve around capturing and sharing experiences in more natural, immersive ways—not through still photos or 2D videos, but through technology integrated directly into a user's field of view.

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.