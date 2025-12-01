Amazon Joins Forces With Google To Unveil New Multicloud Service To Tackle Internet Disruptions

In a joint effort to address the increasing need for reliable connectivity, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google have launched a new multicloud networking service.

Faster Multicloud Links Launch

The new service, announced on Sunday, will enable customers to establish private, high-speed links between the two companies’ computing platforms in a matter of minutes, rather than weeks. This initiative comes at a time when even brief internet disruptions can lead to significant outages.

The service combines Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Interconnect–multicloud with Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect, aiming to enhance network interoperability. AWS plans to partner with Microsoft Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure later in 2026.

Robert Kennedy, Vice President of Network Services at AWS, described the collaboration as a “fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity.” Meanwhile, Rob Enns, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Networking at Google Cloud, stated that the joint network aims to simplify the process of moving data and applications between clouds.

Google Cloud revealed that Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is among the early adopters of this new approach.

AWS Expands Footprint

This joint initiative by Amazon and Google comes in the wake of a major AWS outage in October, which was caused by a rare software bug in one of the company’s critical systems. The outage affected over 1,000 websites and services, highlighting the critical need for reliable connectivity.

Amazon’s AWS operates a vast network of over 900 data centres across 50+ countries. The division additionally maintains server racks across hundreds of colocation ("colo") facilities, which supplied about 20% of AWS's total computing power in 2024. AWS posted 20% year-over-year revenue growth to $33 billion, its fastest pace since 2022—more than twice Google's $15.16 billion.

On the other hand, Google Cloud has been making significant strides in the cloud services industry, with the division’s annual revenue run rate already surpassing $50 billion. The introduction of this new multicloud service is likely to further enhance Google Cloud’s appeal to customers looking for reliable and efficient cloud networking solutions.

