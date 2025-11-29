Bernie Sanders Backs Amazon Strikes Worldwide, Highlights Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Wealth As Indian Workers Protest

In a Friday post on X, Senator Bernie Sanders called for global support for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers, as strikes took place in 38 countries on Black Friday.

Sanders highlighted CEO Jeff Bezos' $251 billion net worth in his remarks.

Sanders shared a post from Progressive International questioning why Bezos, the world’s fifth-wealthiest person, cannot provide decent wages or working conditions to workers.

“It’s time for international solidarity. Let’s stand with striking workers,” Sanders posted on X.

Strike Spans 38 Countries Worldwide

Progressive International posted a video showing protests and strikes by Amazon employees and their supporters in 38 countries as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign.

The action happened on one of the busiest days for retail shopping.

Progressive International is spearheading the campaign along with UNI Global Union, with protests and strikes taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

According to UNI Global Union, over 80 unions and civil society organizations are participating in demonstrations. The campaign demands Amazon pay workers fairly, respect union rights, pay fair taxes and commit to environmental sustainability.

India Workers List Three Key Demands

In a separate post, Progressive International said Amazon workers in 20 Indian cities protested with their union, calling for a minimum monthly wage of 26,000 rupees, improved working conditions and greater job security.

Sanders also criticized Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Friday over executive compensation while workers await contracts.

Stock Performance

Amazon’s stock is up 5.90% year to date and has gained 13.38% over the past six months.

The shares of the world's largest online retailer have traded between $161.43 and $258.60 over the past year, and the company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion.

With a strong Momentum in the 90th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMZN has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

