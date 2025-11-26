Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock hit new all-time highs this week, adding to the gains for the Google owner in the third quarter. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) conglomerate are among the investors profiting from the gains.

Buffett Bets Big On Alphabet

Buffett and his investment team at Berkshire Hathaway unveiled an investment in Alphabet stock in the second quarter, marking one of the few times the conglomerate has invested in a Magnificent Seven stock.

Berkshire Hathaway bought 17,846,142 Alphabet Class A shares in the third quarter.

The position became the fund’s 10th-largest at the end of the third quarter. It accounts for 1.6% of the investment portfolio's assets. Alphabet shares closed at $243.10 on Sept. 30, making Berkshire’s stake worth $4,338,397,120.20 at the end of the second quarter.

Shares of Alphabet have surged in the third quarter. After Buffett unveiled his stake, the stock hit new all-time highs of $293.95 on the first full market day.

Several weeks later, the stock has hit new all-time highs once again. Alphabet shares hit $328.83 on Monday, Nov. 25.

With Alphabet shares currently trading at $318.95 at the time of writing, the stake is now worth $5,692,026,990.90.

This means Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are already up $1,353,629,870.70 since the end of the second quarter, up 31.2%.

While it is unknown how much Buffett and company paid for their Alphabet shares or when they bought them, the position has soared in value since the end of the second quarter.

Buffett Trails S&P 500

Heading into the final stretch of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway currently trails the S&P 500. Berkshire stock is up 13.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 tracking SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is up 16.5% year-to-date.

Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the last 20 years, including two of the last three years.

Berkshire’s largest position in the investment portfolio remains Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). The holding represents around 23% of the investment portfolio. Apple shares are up 14.5% year-to-date in 2025, trailing the S&P 500.

Apple stock has gained in recent weeks and hit new all-time highs this week as well. The rise in Alphabet, Apple and other Berkshire Hathaway holdings late into the year has the conglomerate closing in on the S&P 500 performance for 2025.

Alphabet stock is up 68.3% year-to-date and is one of the top-performing large-cap stocks in 2025. Berkshire Hathaway missed the prior returns of 2025. Still, Alphabet could be a strong pick for Buffett and the Berkshire team.

With Buffett set to leave the CEO role of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of this year, the firm’s portfolio could take on more technology stocks in its holdings.

In recent years, Berkshire Hathaway has increased its exposure to technology stocks after previously avoiding the sector. Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet are now all owned by Berkshire Hathaway, making three of the Magnificent Seven holdings held by the Buffett-led conglomerate.

The bet on Alphabet could be a bet on the future of artificial intelligence and lowering the stake in Apple in the third quarter could be continued selling to lower the position size, or show a preference for Alphabet’s future growth over Apple moving forward.

