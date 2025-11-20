xAI To Be First Customer Of Saudi Data Center With 600,000 Nvidia Chips — Jensen Huang Praises Startup With '0 Billion' Revenue Building For Elon Musk

Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, will be the inaugural client of a massive Saudi-backed data center powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips.

Saudi Arabia's Mega AI Project Takes Shape

On Wednesday, at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Musk highlighted the ambitious plans for a new data center operated by Humain, a Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed company.

The facility is set to deploy roughly 600,000 Nvidia graphics processing units, making it one of the largest AI-focused data centers in the world.

"Could you imagine, a startup company approximately 0 billion dollars in revenues, now going to build a data center for Elon," Huang said during the event.

xAI To Lead As First Customer

During the forum, Musk confirmed that xAI will be the first customer to leverage the Saudi data center, which will be powered by 500 megawatts of Nvidia chips.

Musk also joked about future expansions, saying a facility 1,000 times larger "would be eight bazillion, trillion dollars," highlighting his signature humor about tech scale.

Global Chipmakers Join The Initiative

Humain won't rely solely on Nvidia. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will supply its Instinct MI450 GPUs, potentially consuming up to 1 gigawatt of power by 2030.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will provide its AI200 and AI250 data center chips, accounting for 200 megawatts of power, while Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) will support additional infrastructure.

Nvidia ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 92nd percentile for Quality in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, underscoring its exceptional performance relative to industry peers.

