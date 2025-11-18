Google's 'Hubris' Bashed By Influencer's Attorney After Chatbot Allegedly Defamed Client: 'Rank Falsehood And Victim Blaming'

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google has asked a Delaware state court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by conservative influencer Robby Starbuck.

Google Points To Alleged Misuse Of AI Tools

Starbuck claims the company's AI systems defamed him by generating false and damaging statements.

In its filing on Monday, Google argued that Starbuck intentionally misused its AI chatbots to create hallucinated statements.

The company also noted that Starbuck failed to provide evidence that any third party saw or believed the alleged defamatory content, a key requirement in defamation cases.

"This case is fundamentally flawed because it provides no context about how these outputs were generated and fails to name a single person who was actually misled. The Complaint does not provide evidence of political bias, but simply documents Plaintiff's misuse of developer tools to induce hallucinations," the filing stated.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No ‘Kindle Killer' And He's Still Turning The Page On Apple: ‘You Don't Understand My Audience'

Starbuck's Legal Team Fires Back

In a statement, Starbuck's attorney, Krista Baughman, called Google's argument "equal parts rank falsehood and victim blaming," reported Reuters.

She said, "The hubris of publishing life-altering lies about an innocent individual and then blaming the individual for those reckless outputs should be deeply concerning to users of Google's AI."

Starbuck Previously Highlighted Concerns With Meta AI

Starbuck, known for opposing diversity and inclusion initiatives, previously sued Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META over similar AI-generated content, settling the case in August. Following the settlement, he reportedly advised Meta on AI bias issues.

Price Action: On Monday, Alphabet Class A shares closed at $285.02, up 3.11% and fell slightly in after-hours trading to $284.45. Class C shares reached $285.60 after gaining 3.11% and decreased 0.22% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GOOGL maintains a strong growth trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Click here to see a detailed comparison of its performance versus industry peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock