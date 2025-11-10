Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No 'Kindle Killer' And He's Still Turning The Page On Apple: 'You Don't Understand My Audience'

In 2010, when the tech world was convinced Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) shiny new iPad would wipe out Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kindle, Jeff Bezos had just one message — "you don't understand my audience."

Bezos' 2010 Prediction That Aged Like Fine Wine

In a 2010 interview with journalist Charlie Rose, Amazon founder Bezos was asked if Apple's iPad would be a "Kindle killer." Earlier in the same year, legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had launched the iPad, calling it a "magical and revolutionary device."

However, Bezos' response was deeply confident in his product's purpose.

"I get this all the time," Bezos said when asked about the rivalry. "When people come to me and say, ‘Jeff, you got to have a full motion video color on the Kindle,' I say, ‘why? You think Hemingway is going to pop more in color?'"

Bezos explained that the Kindle wasn't designed to be flashy or multifunctional like the iPad. It was, as he put it, a purpose-built device where "no trade-offs" have been made, where every single design decision has been made to optimize for reading."

"When somebody says to me, you need to add the full motion video and all these things that the iPad has. I say, ‘Well, you know what? You don’t understand my audience. I love you, but you don’t understand my audience,'" the Amazon founder stated.

See Also: Rory Sutherland Reveals The One Thought Pattern That Sets Jeff Bezos (And Elon Musk) Apart From Everyone Else In Business

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Fast Forward to 2025: Bezos Was Right

Fifteen years later, the numbers tell the story. Amazon reported third-quarter 2025 net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year, beating analyst expectations of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Earlier this year, the company said it had its biggest fourth quarter for Kindle sales in over a decade, with devices sold up 30% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Apple reported flat iPad revenue of $6.95 billion in its latest quarter — almost unchanged from a year ago. However, the company's stock hit an all-time high after Cupertino reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, slightly topping analyst expectations of $102.17 billion.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, the stock maintains a strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term periods. Click here for an in-depth look at how it stacks up against its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com