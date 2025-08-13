Meta Brings In Anti-DEI Activist Robby Starbuck As AI Bias Advisor After Lawsuit Over Capitol Riot False Claim

Meta Platforms Inc. META has tapped conservative activist Robby Starbuck to advise on political and ideological bias in its AI chatbot, a move that stems from a legal dispute over false claims generated by the technology.

Lawsuit Over AI Linking Robby Starbuck To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot And QAnon

Starbuck, known for campaigns pressuring corporations to drop diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, sued Meta earlier this year after its AI allegedly stated he was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and tied to QAnon, as reported by The Verge

He said he discovered the claim when a Harley-Davidson dealer posted a screenshot of the chatbot's response.

Meta Settlement Brings Robby Starbuck Inside To Address AI Political Bias

As part of a settlement, Starbuck will work with Meta to address accuracy and bias issues.

"Since engaging on these important issues with Robby, Meta has made tremendous strides to improve the accuracy of Meta AI and mitigate ideological and political bias," Meta and Starbuck said in a joint statement to The Wall Street Journal.

Starbuck declined to say if Meta paid him as part of the settlement. "This could cause a lot of problems across the entire industry when it comes to elections and political bias, and we wanted to be leaders in solving this problem," he told CNBC.

The agreement comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing AI companies to reduce so-called "woke" bias.

Meta Shifts To Community-Driven Fact-Checking With ‘Community Notes‘

Meta overhauled its fact-checking approach by ending its third-party program and shifting to a user-driven "Community Notes" system on March 18, 2025.

Initially tested in the U.S., the system lets enrolled users write and rate notes on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads posts. Around 200,000 users are already participating, with more able to join via a waitlist.

Notes won't appear immediately; only those approved by users with differing viewpoints will be published, ensuring diverse perspectives. The system resembles Twitter's contextual note feature.

Price Action: META shares climbed 3.15% to $790 and were up an additional 0.34% in premarket trading on Wednesday at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

