Jim Cramer Says Trump Has Not 'Banned' Nvidia From China: President's Comments Leave A 'Lot Of Latitude' For The Tech Giant And Beijing

On Monday, Jim Cramer weighed in on President Donald Trump's latest comments about restricting high-end AI chip exports to China, saying the policy still leaves Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) with "a lot of latitude" to operate — and does not amount to a full ban.

Cramer Addresses Trump's Chip Policy After 60 Minutes Interview

Cramer took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his interpretation of President Trump's remarks from his "60 Minutes" interview with CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

"The 60 Minutes transcript of President Trump’s comments leave a lot of latitude for Nvidia and the PRC," Cramer wrote, adding, "Trump seems to have said fine to anything but the most powerful NVDA chips. He has NOT banned Nvidia from China."

During the Oct. 31 interview, Trump told O'Donnell that while the U.S. would allow Nvidia to continue doing business in China, the administration would restrict sales of its most advanced semiconductors.

"Will not let anybody have them other than the United States," Trump said.

See Also: Amazon, UPS Slash Desk Jobs: AI Is Coming For Your Manager

Jensen Huang Says Nvidia's China Market Share Has Collapsed

In October, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the company's market share in China had plunged from 95% to zero amid intensifying U.S.-China technology tensions.

Speaking at the Citadel Securities Future of Global Markets 2025 event, Huang said, "At the moment, we are 100% out of China… I can't imagine any policymaker thinking that's a good idea."

He added that Nvidia's financial forecasts now assume no revenue from China.

Huang Warns Against Underestimating China's AI Power

Huang last week told CNBC that he believes China already produces plenty of AI chips and doesn't rely solely on U.S. technology.

He also warned that it would be "foolish to underestimate" Chinese tech leaders like Huawei Technologies, which have rapidly advanced in semiconductor design and AI development.

Nvidia shares rose 2.17% on Monday to close at $206.88, before edging down 0.14% in after-hours trading. Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings highlight the company's strong Momentum, Growth, and Quality, with a consistently positive price trend across short-, medium-, and long-term time frames. Click here to see how it compares with its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Saulo Ferreira Angelo on Shutterstock.com