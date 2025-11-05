Taiwan Semiconductor Names CEO Of North America Unit For USA Expansion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stock gained on Wednesday.

The contract chipmaker's North America board approved the appointment of Sajiv Dalal as CEO, effective January 1, 2026, following a leadership restructuring.

North America has emerged as a significant region of expansion for the chipmaker, as it ramped up its investment from $65 billion to $165 billion amid President Trump's tariff threats.

Arizona Fab

In August, Taiwan Semiconductor achieved its first-ever profit from its Arizona operations in 2025, despite competition from Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

The Arizona subsidiary generated 4.52 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($150.1 million) in net profit in the first half of 2025, reversing a loss of 4.34 billion New Taiwanese dollars from the prior year.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona fabs support key clients, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

The first fab currently manufactures 4-nanometer chips, while the second fab is preparing to ramp up production of more advanced 3-nanometer technology.

The company continues to expand aggressively in the U.S. and beyond, with plans to build four additional fabs and begin mass production of 2-nanometer chips by 2028.

To support its global manufacturing footprint, Taiwan Semiconductor secured 67.13 billion New Taiwanese dollars in government subsidies during the first half of 2025, up from 7.96 billion New Taiwanese dollars a year earlier.

The incentives provided by the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China help offset capital expenditures and production costs.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock gained 50% year-to-date, topping the PHLX Semiconductor Index's over 43% returns.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.83% at $296.50 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $311.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

