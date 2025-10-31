Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the exclusive customer for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (NYSE:TSM) upcoming A16 process node, strengthening the companies' long-standing collaboration.

Both firms are conducting joint testing ahead of mass production, TechNode reported on Friday. The A16 node integrates nanosheet transistors with Super Power Rail (SPR) technology to improve performance and energy efficiency.

The advancement is aimed at meeting growing demand for faster and more efficient chips used in AI and high-performance computing applications.

Also Read: Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Make First US-Built AI Chip In Historic Milestone

Nvidia is expected to use the A16 process for its next-generation Feynman graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture, which is scheduled for release in 2028.

Apple Yet to Engage on A16 Technology

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), one of Taiwan Semiconductor's largest clients, has not entered discussions about adopting the A16 process for its upcoming mobile chips.

In April 2024, Taiwan Semiconductor said that its A16 chipmaking technology would enter production in the second half of 2026.

The development is part of Taiwan Semiconductor's effort to serve the growing AI chip market and to remain competitive with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) in advanced process technologies.

Taiwan Semiconductor said it expects AI-focused companies to be among the first to use the A16 process. The design includes nanosheet transistors and backside power delivery for higher speed and efficiency.

The company also stated it will not employ ASML Holding NV's (NASDAQ:ASML) High NA EUV lithography tools for A16 production, citing cost considerations.

In September 2024, reports indicated that Taiwan Semiconductor began manufacturing Apple's A16 system-on-chip at Phase 1 of its Fab 21 facility in Arizona.

Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor shares have risen 54% so far this year, supported by steady demand for advanced chips used in AI systems. Nvidia's stock has increased 51% during the same period, as spending on AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Price Actions: TSM shares were trading higher by 0.58% to $304.98 premarket at last check Friday. NVDA was up 1.89%.

Read Next:

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock