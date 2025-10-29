When Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) became the world's first $5 trillion company this week, it wasn't just another milestone in the chip wars—it was the start of a new chapter in the artificial intelligence software race.

And if ARK Invest's Cathie Wood was right about one thing, it's that hardware alone doesn't win revolutions—software does.

Track NVDA stock here.

Nvidia's Next Leg Isn't About Chips — It's About Control

Nvidia's string of new partnerships — from Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) robotaxi fleet to the U.S. Department of Energy's supercomputers — underscored one theme: compute power is everywhere, but intelligence is scarce. Enter Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR).

Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp called their collaboration a play to "create more value for the end user." Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang hailed Palantir as "the most technically deep enterprise platform company in the world." Behind the compliments lies a clear strategy — Nvidia is building not just faster chips, but entire AI operating systems for enterprises.

Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms give Nvidia's silicon a decision-making layer, turning raw processing power into real-world outcomes — exactly the bridge enterprises have been missing.

Read Also: Palantir Locks In Poland — And Maybe Its Next All-Time High

Cathie Wood Saw The Software Shift Before Wall Street

Back in May 2023, Wood said, "Software providers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the AI revolution, not the hardware enablers." Few listened then. But Nvidia's pivot toward AI software — now backed by Palantir's data muscle — is proving her prescient.

I/O Fund’s CEO Beth Kindig's post that Nvidia could hit a $500 billion data center business by 2028 instead of 2033 suddenly looks less ambitious if Palantir helps turbocharge the software layer.

Nvidia's growth story is evolving from chips to choices — and Palantir could be the multiplier that accelerates it. For investors, the message is clear: if the next $500 billion in AI belongs to software, Cathie Wood wasn't just early — she might've been right all along.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock