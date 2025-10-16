DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) said its electronics business, Qnity, has partnered with South Korea’s SK hynix to supply advanced chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing pads used in semiconductor production.

The strategic long-term agreement supports SK Hynix’s ongoing need for advanced CMP pads, which are used for its next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and mass production processes.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during SEMICON West in Phoenix, Arizona, by senior executives from both companies.

The agreement expands a long-standing partnership between Qnity and SK hynix focused on improving CMP performance and efficiency in memory device fabrication.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to enabling advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries through collaboration,” said Sanjay Kotha, Global Business Director of CMP Technologies at Qnity. He added that the company is proud to help advance SK hynix’s innovation roadmap through its CMP materials and engineering expertise.

Qnity Separation

The new agreement comes as Qnity prepares for its planned separation from DuPont, expected on November 1, 2025. The business has been a key player in CMP technology, offering a portfolio that includes industry-leading CMP pad brands such as Ikonic and IC1000, along with slurries and post-CMP cleaning solutions.

The move will allow Qnity to focus exclusively on the semiconductor and electronics markets while DuPont continues its broader materials innovation strategy.

Price Action: DD shares were trading higher by 0.28% to $78.75 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock