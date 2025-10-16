DuPont building entrance with logo and greenery
October 16, 2025 11:10 AM 1 min read

DuPont's Qnity Expands SK Hynix Partnership As It Prepares To Go Solo

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) said its electronics business, Qnity, has partnered with South Korea’s SK hynix to supply advanced chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing pads used in semiconductor production.

The strategic long-term agreement supports SK Hynix’s ongoing need for advanced CMP pads, which are used for its next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and mass production processes.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during SEMICON West in Phoenix, Arizona, by senior executives from both companies.

Also Read: DuPont Outlines Path To Long-Term Financial Goals Following Electronics Separation

The agreement expands a long-standing partnership between Qnity and SK hynix focused on improving CMP performance and efficiency in memory device fabrication.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to enabling advancements in the semiconductor and electronics industries through collaboration,” said Sanjay Kotha, Global Business Director of CMP Technologies at Qnity. He added that the company is proud to help advance SK hynix’s innovation roadmap through its CMP materials and engineering expertise.

Qnity Separation

The new agreement comes as Qnity prepares for its planned separation from DuPont, expected on November 1, 2025. The business has been a key player in CMP technology, offering a portfolio that includes industry-leading CMP pad brands such as Ikonic and IC1000, along with slurries and post-CMP cleaning solutions.

The move will allow Qnity to focus exclusively on the semiconductor and electronics markets while DuPont continues its broader materials innovation strategy.

Price Action: DD shares were trading higher by 0.28% to $78.75 at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

DD Logo
DDDuPont de Nemours Inc
$79.731.53%
Overview
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$229.891.02%
LRCX Logo
LRCXLam Research Corp
$144.14-0.44%
SMH Logo
SMHVanEck Semiconductor ETF
$346.561.40%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares Semiconductor ETF
$291.891.48%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved