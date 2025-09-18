In January, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) announced plans to separate its electronics business. In May, it unveiled the new brand for the spin-off: Qnity.

On Thursday, DuPont said it will host its 2025 Investor Day with senior leadership to introduce the post-spin-off portfolio, set for Nov. 1. The team will outline value-creation drivers and the expected financial framework.

DuPont CEO Lori Koch called it “a new chapter” for the company in order “to drive profitable growth.”

Medium-Term Financial Targets

3-4% organic sales growth CAGR.

150-200 basis points improvement in operating EBITDA margin.

8-10% adjusted EPS growth CAGR (excluding deployment of excess free cash flow).

Over 90% free cash flow conversion.

DuPont will reflect the previously announced divestiture of its Aramids business as discontinued operations beginning with the third quarter 2025 reporting and will reflect its electronics business, Qnity, as discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter 2025.

Third Quarter Estimates

DuPont estimates sales of about $2.98 billion versus prior guidance of $3.32 billion and consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

The company forecasts third-quarter operating EBITDA of about $805 million and adjusted EPS of about $1.06 per share compared to prior guidance of $1.15 and consensus of $1.157 after recasting its prior third-quarter 2025 guidance to reflect the estimated impact of reclassifying the Aramids business as discontinued operations.

For the full year 2025, DuPont estimates net sales of about $6.865 billion versus prior guidance of $12.85 billion and consensus of $12.84 billion.

The company forecasts operating EBITDA of about $1.575 billion.

In August, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) agreed to sell its Aramids business, including the Kevlar and Nomex brands, to Arclin, a portfolio company of TJC, L.P., in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

DuPont will receive about $1.2 billion in cash before taxes, a $300 million note, and a 17.5% equity stake in the future Arclin business.

Price Action: DD stock is up 0.47% at $77.14 at the last check on Thursday.

