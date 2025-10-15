5 Tech Stocks Climbing Benzinga's Value Rankings

While some investors focus on high-growth opportunities, others look for value — companies that appear priced below their intrinsic worth based on underlying fundamentals. For those investors, spotting potentially undervalued stocks is essential. Here's a look at five technology names showing notable strength that may be flying under the radar.

5 Technology Stocks To Watch

Benzinga's Edge Rankings evaluate stocks across four key factors: momentum, growth, quality and value. The value score draws from classic valuation ratios like Price-to-Earnings (P/E), Price-to-Sales (P/S), and Price-to-Book (P/B), comparing each stock to its industry peers. A higher value score suggests the stock may be undervalued based on fundamentals.

Tracking upward trends in value rankings can help investors uncover opportunities before they gain broader attention. Over the past week, Benzinga's system highlighted five technology stocks showing sharp improvements in value scores.

First on the list is Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG), which saw its value score rise 12 points from 40.41 on Oct. 6 to 53.21 this week. Penguin, a provider of high-performance computing and AI infrastructure systems, recently received a buy rating and $30 price target from Rosenblatt, reflecting bullish sentiment on the stock. Penguin Solutions has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, according to Benzinga Pro.

Next on the list is ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD), a beauty and wellness tech company that saw its value score rise 10.93 points from 31.5 to 42.43 over the past week. The gain comes as KeyBanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus maintained an Overweight rating on the stock while lowering the price target from $90 to $80. Oddity Tech has a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 28 over the trailing twelve months,

Third on the list is TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience solutions. The company has a value score of 58.09, up 6.54 points from 51.55 on Oct. 6. TaskUs is currently trading with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

Fourth on the list is Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB). Its value score increased 6.51 points over the past week from 27.36 to 33.87. The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average of $128.06 at $140.19, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Climb is an IT distributor focused on cloud and data center technologies. It’s currently trading with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

Rounding out the list is Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), as its value score jumped 6.34 points from 16.46 on Oct. 6 to 22.8 this week. Paymentus is a cloud-based billing and payments technology provider. Paymentus has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67 over the trailing twelve months.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Penguin shares are trading 0.47% lower at $22.46, ODDITY shares are trading 1.10% higher at $51.33, TaskUs shares are trading 3.89% lower at $13.33, Climb shares are trading 3.11% higher at $140.19 and Paymentus stock is trading 0.90% higher at $29.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Related Link:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.