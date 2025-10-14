Satellite communications company Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Qualcomm Technologies have integrated Iridium data services into the Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio, used by the U.S. government and approved allied partners.

QTI, a Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) subsidiary, handles the company’s research and development and its product and services businesses, including semiconductors and wireless telecommunications.

The integration enables Snapdragon MTR-equipped devices — ranging from handheld and mounted radios to autonomous vehicles — to access secure, flexible and highly reliable L-band satellite communications in environments where terrestrial networks are congested, compromised or unavailable.

The Snapdragon MTR can consolidate multiple Iridium services on a single chipset, including Short Burst Data (SBD) for low-latency messaging and telemetry, and Iridium Burst for simultaneous broadcasts to unlimited devices.

By combining Iridium's waveform with QTI's commercial wireless technologies, the platform delivers global connectivity while meeting strict size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) requirements.

Devices with integrated Iridium services will be eligible for activation via the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) program once commercial arrangements with QTI, Iridium and OEMs are finalized.

Iridium and QTI are also making Iridium data services available through the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System in an M.2 modem module for government partners developing specialized satellite connectivity solutions.

Qualcomm stock gained over 6% year-to-date despite smartphone industry challenges, tariff uncertainties and loss of its business with Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iridium tanked over 34% as it grappled with competition from Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Project Kuiper and Space X’s Starlink.

QCOM, IRDM Price Actions: Qualcomm stock was trading higher by 1.27% to $163.84 and Iridium is up 1.14% at $19.02.

