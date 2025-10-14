Nvidia's DGX Spark, A Personal 'AI Supercomputer,' Will Debut This Week At $3,999: 'I Hand-Delivered The First System To Elon,' Jensen Huang Recalls

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to launch its compact DGX Spark personal "AI supercomputer" this week, aiming to bring data center-grade computing power to the desktops of researchers, developers and students worldwide.

Nvidia's Spark Brings AI Power To The Desktop

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 15, the DGX Spark will be available for online orders through Nvidia's website and select retail partners in the U.S.

The system, initially unveiled earlier this year, will retail for $3,999 — a price higher than the previously expected $3,000.

Billed as "the world's smallest AI supercomputer," Spark delivers up to a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory in a sleek, desktop-friendly form factor.

It's powered by Nvidia's new GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and supports up to 4TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Nvidia says the device can run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion — capabilities once reserved for massive cloud systems.

See Also: Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere’ Policy, With Even 1 Remote Day Counting As Full Week: Report

Huang: I Hand-Delivered The First System To Elon

Reintroducing the product this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reflected on how the company's AI supercomputers have evolved since the first DGX-1, which he personally delivered to Elon Musk at OpenAI.

"In 2016, we built DGX-1 to give AI researchers their own supercomputer. I hand-delivered the first system to Elon at a small startup called OpenAI — and from it came ChatGPT, kickstarting the AI revolution," said CEO Jensen Huang in a press release.

"DGX-1 launched the era of AI supercomputers and unlocked the scaling laws that drive modern AI. With DGX Spark, we return to that mission — placing an AI computer in the hands of every developer to ignite the next wave of breakthroughs," he continued.

Partner Ecosystem And Market Impact

Nvidia confirmed that major PC manufacturers — including Acer (OTC:ACEYY), Asus, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo and MSI — will debut their own versions of Spark.

The launch comes amid unprecedented demand for AI compute power, with Nvidia's market capitalization surpassing $4.58 trillion and Huang projecting $500 billion in annual AI data center spending by 2030.

Despite concerns of an "AI bubble," analysts like Bank of America's Vivek Arya argue the AI buildout remains fundamentally sound, supported by strong utilization, robust cash flows and practical constraints such as power and data center space.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 2.88% on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

NVDA scores among the highest in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings for Momentum, Growth and Quality, reflecting strong price performance across short, medium and long-term periods. A detailed breakdown of its performance and comparisons with peers and competitors can be found here.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Chung Hao Lee / Shutterstock