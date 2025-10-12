Oracle's Hype Machine Preps For AI World 2025

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) will host its Oracle AI World 2025 conference in Las Vegas from Monday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 16.

The event is a rebrand of its flagship conference CloudWorld, reflecting Oracle's strategic shift and aggressive leap into artificial intelligence.

ORCL stock is up 120% in the last six months. See the details here.

AI World Preview

Oracle's AI World conference will focus on the latest in generative AI, agentic automation and massively scaled cloud infrastructure for machine learning—spotlighting large partnerships and showcasing AI as Oracle's chief differentiator for enterprise customers.

The event will feature over 800 sessions, headline keynote from CTO and chairman Larry Ellison and interactive demos of generative AI and autonomous agents.

Oracle will highlight its multi-billion-dollar deals with OpenAI, Google and SoftBank, along with new products such as AI Agent Studio, advanced GPU-powered compute and the debut of Database 23ai.

Oracle AI World sets the stage for the company's vision of an AI-first enterprise landscape as AI becomes fundamental to the company's offerings.

Stock Performance & Contract News

Oracle’s stock is up 75% this year, buoyed by several billion-dollar contracts with OpenAI, Meta and xAI, which pushed remaining performance obligations to over $450 billion—a year-over-year increase of more than 350%.

The company's Q1 earnings report and blockbuster guidance sparked a jump in share price, briefly setting record highs in September 2025.

However, recent weeks have seen turbulence. Reports surfaced indicating Oracle's cloud division—which rents Nvidia GPUs to power AI workloads—incurred nearly $100 million in recent losses.

Gross margins from Nvidia server rentals are reportedly around 14%, dramatically lower than Oracle's typical 70% margin in other areas. The report triggered a sharp sell-off, with shares dropping significantly from the 52-week high of $345.72.

Analysts and investors now debate whether Oracle's aggressive expansion into AI infrastructure can deliver long-term profitability as margins on GPU rentals lag expectations and operational costs soar.

Outlook

Oracle's overall cloud and AI contract backlog is massive, and Wall Street maintains a bullish stance on the company's long-term AI thesis.

Analysts and investors will be watching AI World 2025 closely for updates and insights into Oracle's AI business.

Photo: Shutterstock