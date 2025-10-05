Weekend Round-Up: Tesla's Cybertrucks Hit Las Vegas, Nissan Recalls Leaf EVs And More

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto industry. From Tesla Inc. making headlines with its Cybertrucks in Las Vegas to Nissan Motor Co. recalling its Leaf EVs, there’s a lot to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Las Vegas Police Department Gets Customized Cybertrucks

In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is now the proud owner of 10 Tesla Cybertruck vehicles. These vehicles, generously donated by billionaire venture capitalist Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, have been customized and delivered to the department.

Nissan Recalls 19,000 Leaf EVs Over Battery Fire Risk

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has issued a recall for 19,077 units of its entry-level Leaf EV over a potential fire risk. The recall affects units from the 2021 and 2022 model years equipped with a Level 3 Quick Charging port. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has advised owners to avoid Level 3 charging until the battery software is updated by dealers free of charge.

Tesla’s Sales Fall Over 25% In Italy

Tesla Inc. is facing a significant sales slump in the European region, with sales in Italy falling by over 25.6% in September. According to data from Italy’s transport ministry, Tesla sold over 1,450 units in the region during September, capturing over 1.1% of the total market share.

FAA Faces Furlough Of 11,000 Employees Amid Shutdown Threat

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that over 11,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees could face furloughs if government funding lapses. This potential furlough represents about a quarter of the FAA's workforce. U.S. airlines have expressed concerns that a partial federal government shutdown could disrupt American aviation and delay flights.

Tesla Reports 19.3K New Insured Registrations In China

Despite the sales slump in Europe, Tesla Inc. recorded the highest week of the quarter in terms of Chinese sales. The EV giant recorded 19.3K new insured registrations during the week of September 22 – September 28, according to data shared on social media.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga

Photo Courtesy: IMAGN