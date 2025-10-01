Announced back in February, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is the owner of 10 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck vehicles thanks to a generous donation from a billionaire.

The vehicles have been customized and now delivered to the department.

What Happened: Billionaire venture capitalist Ben Horowitz, who co-founded Andreessen Horowitz, was previously revealed as the mystery donor of 10 Cybertruck vehicles to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Unplugged Performance completed the customization and retrofitting of the vehicles and recently delivered them to the department, as reported by Teslarati.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill previously said the vehicles would be fitted to match that of a SWAT vehicle and help keep officers safe.

"The cop inside will be safe no matter what; it will stop bullets," McMahill previously said.

The police department said previously it would use the Cybertrucks in the fleet and also as a way to increase community partnerships. McMahill also previously said the vehicles could increase job applicants.

"They are also a tremendous recruitment tool for us."

The department also said they would use new drone technology as they look for ways to advance their technology.

Read Also: Tesla Cybertruck Joins Dubai Police Supercar Fleet: Elon Musk Calls It ‘Cool’

Why It's Important: Once imagined as an electric pickup truck that would sell 250,000 units annually, the Cybertruck has failed to live up to sales expectations from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The unique design and high cost may have kept consumers away from buying Cybertrucks.

While the everyday consumer isn't buying Cybertrucks, the unique design and bulletproof capabilities have police departments and law enforcement eager to add the vehicles to their fleets.

The country of Qatar used Cybertruck vehicles as part of a motorcade for President Donald Trump during his Middle East visit.

The Mexican state of Jalisco, which is home to the capital city of Guadalajara, is one of the host regions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The state has added Tesla Cybertrucks to its police fleet ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

The report says the Cybertrucks will patrol key areas with an expected five million visitors set to come to the region. The vehicles are expected to be used in key tourist areas and mix durability with security.

A trip to Starbase, Texas, by Trump saw a Cybertruck vehicle as part of the presidential motorcade.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock