Here's The Mystery Donor Who Donated 10 Tesla Cybertrucks To Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: Report

Ben Horowitz of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and his spouse Felicia Horowitz are reportedly behind the Cybertruck donations to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

What Happened: Horowitz’s donation did not go through the LVMPD Foundation, which raises funds to support the metropolitan police department, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the LVMPD announced earlier this week that the department will be adding 10 Cybertrucks to its fleet for patrol and SWAT operations. The “badass” trucks, he then said, were donated and would not strain the department’s general budget.

"By the way, we ordered these before the Trump Tower [explosion]," McMahill said. "But I will tell you, we want these things because the cops inside will be safe no matter what. These stop bullets. They are also a tremendous recruitment tool for us."

The sheriff did not name the donors then, leading to speculations that the trucks might have been donated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself.

Why It Matters: Unplugged Performance, which offers customization options and upgrades on Tesla vehicles, on Friday posted pictures of LVMPD chief Mike Gennari and his team at its facility beside a Cybertruck. The team will modify the trucks for the police team’s use.

It was a pleasure to have @LVMPD Chief Mike Gennaro and his team at our @UpfitTesla facility today. We are honored to be building their https://t.co/VmBWREKCoZ Cybertruck fleet of the future!@elonmusk @cybertruck pic.twitter.com/gqinbfI382 — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) February 28, 2025

The LVMPD is not the first police department to deploy a Cybertruck. The Irvine police department in October unveiled its customized Cybertruck intended to support its Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and community outreach efforts. The truck will not be used as a patrol car, the department then said. However, the vehicle is fully equipped and could respond to emergencies and provide community assistance when needed, the department added.

The high-end variant of the Cybertruck starts at $99,990 without discounts, implying Horowitz donated about a million dollars.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock