Tesla Cybertruck Part Of Donald Trump's Motorcade, Will Vehicle Land Government Deals?

The Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck may be able to add President-elect Donald Trump to the list of celebrities who are fans of the unique electric vehicle after a recent visit to SpaceX.

What Happened: The Cybertruck has attracted purchases from Tesla fans, celebrities and even been bought by some police departments.

President-elect Trump recently traveled to Starbase in Texas to watch the sixth flight test of SpaceX's Starship, where he also interacted with Tesla CEO and friend Elon Musk.

While pictures and videos of the visit have gone viral online, one of the items investors might be paying attention to is a video of a Cybertruck being in Trump's motorcade.

"Cybertruck in the motorcade on Starbase," Trump's Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin tweeted with a video.

Cybertruck in the motorcade on Starbase 🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8u6ZtZeJW1 — Margo Martin (@margomartin) November 19, 2024

While it's unknown who was in the Cybertruck, the Tesla vehicle stood out as it was in the convoy of police and armored vehicles

Why It's Important: Given the importance to protect Trump during travel given past assassination attempts on his life, the use of a Cybertruck in the convoy could signal the trust in the stainless steel vehicle said to be bulletproof.

Investors will be watching to see if Cybertrucks could make their way into the president's convoy going forward or if this was only due to the close proximity to the SpaceX location.

Trump was previously gifted a Cybertruck wrapped with an image of himself and featuring the words "Make America Great Again" on the hood by YouTuber Adin Ross.

"That's an Elon. That is beautiful," Trump said when he saw the vehicle.

