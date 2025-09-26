Nvidia Exec Says AI Adoption Lags Because People Don't Trust It, Pushes Open-Source Nemotron As Solution

Earlier this week, Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Bryan Catanzaro said many people are hesitant to adopt artificial intelligence because they do not trust or understand it, arguing that the company's open-source Nemotron platform is designed to change that.

AI Needs Trust To Succeed

Catanzaro, Nvidia's vice president of applied deep learning research, stressed that the lack of trust is holding back AI adoption worldwide.

"AI touches the beating heart of every business that deploys it. But AI needs to be trusted. In order to trust it, you have to understand it," Catanzaro said.

He noted that despite the rapid rise of generative AI tools, a lot of people around the world haven't started using AI yet because they do not feel it solves their problems in a transparent, accessible way.

Why Nvidia Built Nemotron

Catanzaro said those concerns motivated Nvidia to build Nemotron, a collection of open-source models, datasets and techniques.

"We're trying to make the most open approach to AI development that the world has ever seen," he said.

According to Nvidia, Nemotron provides developers, researchers and enterprises with pretrained models, post-training tools and datasets available on platforms such as GitHub and Hugging Face.

By opening its foundation models and training data, the company said it aims to give businesses confidence to adapt the technology to their own needs.

"Nemotron is not just a model," Catanzaro added. "It's all of our AI technology that helps us build the GPUs and systems for the future."

General Vs Specialized Intelligence

Catanzaro also drew a distinction between generalized and specialized intelligence. He said general intelligence serves as the "raw material" but must be customized to solve real-world business problems.

"Our goal with Nemotron is to raise the bar for general intelligence, but provide that intelligence in a way that allows businesses around the world to specialize it for their own problems," he explained.

Industry Applications And Outlook

Nvidia said companies such as ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) have already used Nemotron for workflow automation and cybersecurity.

Catanzaro argued that open-source transparency will encourage adoption across industries like healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Nvidia's Financial Momentum

Nvidia's push for open AI comes amid record growth. In August, the company reported second-quarter revenue of $46.74 billion, up 56% year-over-year and ahead of Wall Street's $46.02 billion consensus, according to Benzinga Pro.

For the third quarter, Nvidia guided revenue between $52.92 billion and $55.08 billion, versus estimates of $52.96 billion. The outlook does not include shipments of its H20 chips to China, which remain restricted.

Huang Praises China's Open-Source AI Efforts

Previously, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the global value of open-source AI during a July visit to China.

Speaking at the China International Supply Chain Expo, Huang called open source "extremely powerful," crediting China's ecosystem with producing "the best open reasoning models in the world today," citing Alibaba Group's (NYSE: BABA) Qwen, DeepSeek and Moonshot's Kimi.

