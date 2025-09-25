Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been a rollercoaster, but four hedge fund titans — David Tepper, Ken Griffin, Jim Simons and Cliff Asness — are laughing to the bank with almost $290 million in gains since June.
As INTC rockets 39.38% from $22.40 to $31.22, is this billionaire quartet's bet on Intel's foundry dreams and AI pivot a stroke of genius or a lucky dip?
Billionaires' Big Bet Pays Off
When Intel's stock was languishing at $22.40 on June 30, 2025, these Wall Street heavyweights loaded up. Tepper's Appaloosa snapped up eight million shares ($179 million), Griffin's Citadel boosted its stake by 6.25 million to 11 million ($246 million),
Simons' Renaissance grabbed 7.22 million shares ($162 million) and Asness' AQR piled on 4.5 million more to hit 6.6 million ($148 million). Fast-forward to Sept. 25, with Intel at $31.22, and what was their combined haul?
A juicy $289.47 million. The spark?
NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $5 billion lifeline and Uncle Sam's 9.9% stake turned Intel into a national security darling. But with second-quarter revenue flat at $12.86 billion, are these gains a fluke or a sign Intel's foundries are the next big thing?
Smart Money or Hot Potato?
These billionaires didn't just stumble into Intel — they're betting on Lip-Bu Tan's turnaround magic and CHIPS Act cash. Tepper's contrarian nose smells value; Griffin's quant army crunched the numbers; Simons' algo wizards rode statistical waves and Asness banked on momentum.
Yet, whispers of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) potential cash splash and Qualcomm Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM) push loom. If Intel's factories churn custom silicon for rivals, will these tycoons' gains hold, or is Intel a house of cards? Intel bulls are charging, but volatility could bite.
Investment Takeaway: INTC's 39.38% pop handed these billionaires $290 million, but retail investors should tread lightly. Monitor foundry wins and regulatory scrutiny before chasing the rally. Billionaires don't always win, but their bets are worth watching.
