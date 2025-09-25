Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has been a rollercoaster, but four hedge fund titans — David Tepper, Ken Griffin, Jim Simons and Cliff Asness — are laughing to the bank with almost $290 million in gains since June.

As INTC rockets 39.38% from $22.40 to $31.22, is this billionaire quartet's bet on Intel's foundry dreams and AI pivot a stroke of genius or a lucky dip?

Track INTC stock here.

Billionaires' Big Bet Pays Off

When Intel's stock was languishing at $22.40 on June 30, 2025, these Wall Street heavyweights loaded up. Tepper's Appaloosa snapped up eight million shares ($179 million), Griffin's Citadel boosted its stake by 6.25 million to 11 million ($246 million),

Simons' Renaissance grabbed 7.22 million shares ($162 million) and Asness' AQR piled on 4.5 million more to hit 6.6 million ($148 million). Fast-forward to Sept. 25, with Intel at $31.22, and what was their combined haul?

A juicy $289.47 million. The spark?

NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $5 billion lifeline and Uncle Sam's 9.9% stake turned Intel into a national security darling. But with second-quarter revenue flat at $12.86 billion, are these gains a fluke or a sign Intel's foundries are the next big thing?

Read Also: Intel’s Windfall Is Just The Iceberg’s Tip: These Are The Silent Winners

Smart Money or Hot Potato?

These billionaires didn't just stumble into Intel — they're betting on Lip-Bu Tan's turnaround magic and CHIPS Act cash. Tepper's contrarian nose smells value; Griffin's quant army crunched the numbers; Simons' algo wizards rode statistical waves and Asness banked on momentum.

Yet, whispers of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) potential cash splash and Qualcomm Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QCOM) Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM) push loom. If Intel's factories churn custom silicon for rivals, will these tycoons' gains hold, or is Intel a house of cards? Intel bulls are charging, but volatility could bite.

Investment Takeaway: INTC's 39.38% pop handed these billionaires $290 million, but retail investors should tread lightly. Monitor foundry wins and regulatory scrutiny before chasing the rally. Billionaires don't always win, but their bets are worth watching.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock