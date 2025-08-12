While Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD face a new government-imposed 15% revenue cut on AI chip sales to China, Intel is notably absent from this "China tax" club. That absence isn't luck—it's the result of Intel Corp. INTC CEO Lip-Bu Tan's upcoming White House meeting, which could pave the way for the company to avoid similar penalties and strengthen ties with the U.S. government.

A Strategic Meeting At The Top

Tan's visit to the White House comes amid scrutiny over his past business ties, including venture investments in Chinese companies and associations with a chip design firm recently fined for selling to a Chinese military university. Despite the controversy and calls from President Donald Trump for his removal, this meeting offers a crucial opportunity.

Related: Trump Wanted Intel CEO Out, Now Lip-Bu Tan Is Heading To The White House On Monday: Report

By directly addressing these concerns, Tan may secure Intel's position as America's premier domestic semiconductor partner—a status that matters more than ever in an era of supply chain security and geopolitical tension.

Margin Advantage In A Competitive Sector

Nvidia and AMD, whose AI chip sales to China account for 13% and 24% of their revenue, respectively, are now required to surrender 15% of those revenues to the U.S. government. Intel, with comparatively less exposure to China and no such deal, stands to maintain healthier profit margins.

This margin advantage could give Intel more flexibility to invest in R&D, pricing strategies, and domestic expansion.

The Road Ahead

Intel's White House meeting isn't just about damage control—it's a chance to turn political scrutiny into a competitive edge. If successful, Intel may avoid the new revenue-sharing burden and position itself as the U.S. government's go-to chipmaker, setting it apart in a market where geopolitics increasingly dictates winners and losers.

