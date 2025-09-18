AMD's Underdog Moment: Nvidia-Intel Alliance Raises The AI Stakes

Nvidia Corp NVDA just handed Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD a fresh headache. The chip giant is teaming up with Intel Corp INTC in a sweeping $5 billion collaboration to co-develop custom CPUs, GPUs, and AI infrastructure, leaving AMD on the outside looking in at a new two-horse race in both data centers and PCs.

Why This Matters For AMD

For years, AMD has positioned itself as the alternative to Nvidia in AI GPUs and Intel in CPUs, carving out share with its EPYC server processors and Radeon Instinct accelerators.

But Nvidia's decision to effectively endorse Intel's CPUs — and even integrate RTX GPU chiplets into Intel SOCs — sidelines AMD's value proposition.

Investors worry this could blunt AMD's push into AI servers just as demand surges, particularly since Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem remains the industry standard.

The Market Dynamics

The Nvidia–Intel alliance doesn't just carry technical weight; it carries financial heft. Nvidia's $5 billion investment in Intel underscores its commitment to building a rival CPU-GPU powerhouse.

That means AMD now faces a duopoly with a formidable moat — Nvidia's AI stack fused with Intel's manufacturing scale and x86 dominance. While AMD has made strides with MI300 accelerators and Xilinx integration, the perception of being the "third wheel" could weigh on sentiment unless it delivers breakthrough wins in AI adoption.

For AMD, the message is clear: the AI arms race just got more crowded. With Nvidia betting on Intel, the pressure is on CEO Lisa Su's team to prove that AMD can still play kingmaker in both AI infrastructure and next-gen PCs — or risk being squeezed by two industry giants closing ranks.

