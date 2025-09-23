On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER as his final trade.

The car service provider surged to a new 52-week high on Monday.

Uber recently partnered with Flytrex to launch its first drone delivery program, expanding the San Francisco-based company’s logistics strategy.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR as her final trade.

As per the recent news, BitMine Immersion Technologies, on Sept. 22, announced a $365.24 million registered direct offering of 5,217,715 shares at $70 per share and 10,435,430 warrants at $87.50 per share.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, said Intuit Inc. INTU affirmed their expectations for earnings growth.

On Sept. 18, Intuit reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 at its Investor Day event in Mountain View, California. Intuit reiterated its first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, in line with forecasts issued on Aug. 21, 2025.

Stephanie Link, CIO at Hightower, picked Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN as her final trade. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish, on Aug. 15, maintained Coinbase with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $352 to $365.

Price Action:

Bitmine Immersion shares fell 10.1% to close at $55.10 on Monday.

Intuit gained 2.1% to close at $702.09 on Monday.

Coinbase shares dipped 3.1% to close at $331.95 during the session.

Uber shares gained 0.9% to close at $99.39.

