Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm Calls Elon Musk 'Once-In-A-Generation Visionary' In New Message To Shareholders: 'Elon Only Gets Compensated...'

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robyn Denholm, who serves as the Chairperson of the EV giant's board of directors, has hailed CEO Elon Musk in her latest message to the company's shareholders.

Elon Musk Is A ‘Once-In-A-Generation Visionary'

In her message, shared in a post on social media platform X by influencer Sawyer Merritt on Wednesday, Denholm called Musk a ‘Once-In-A-Generation Visionary,' adding that Tesla could become the most valuable company in history under Musk's leadership.

The message urged shareholders to approve the newly unveiled CEO compensation package for Musk, which, if all the stipulated conditions and milestones are met, could make him the world's first trillionaire.

"Elon will receive zero compensation, unless and until shareholders realize substantial value. Elon only gets compensated if shareholders win – and win big," Denholm shared in her message.

Elon Musk's $1 Billion Stock Purchase, Autonomous Push

The news comes as Musk recently purchased $1 billion in Tesla stock, which led to a stock rally that saw TSLA smash the $420 price mark. Musk, however, has been criticized for his purchase, with Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber urging Musk to buy more equity instead of taking it from shareholders.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been pushing for autonomous driving, with Musk recently sharing an insight into his schedule, which involves several meetings with Tesla employees focusing on autonomous driving, AI and other things. Musk's post could be seen as the CEO reaffirming his commitment to the automaker, which could help boost investor confidence.

Elon Musk Says Autonomous EVs Are The Future Of Public Transportation

Musk, while hailing his tunnel construction and infrastructure enterprise, The Boring Company‘s progress in Las Vegas, said that "individualized" electric vehicles driven autonomously were the future of public transport.

He also outlined that pods/cars in vacuum tunnels served as the fastest way to travel long distances instead of traditional means of transportation like trains or cars.

