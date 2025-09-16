Ross Gerber Takes Aim At Elon Musk, Urges Tesla CEO To Buy 12% More Equity 'Instead Of Taking It From Shareholders'

Investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder, Ross Gerber, wants Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to buy more equity in the EV giant after $1 billion stock purchase, which led to the stock surpassing the $420 price mark briefly.

Why Take From Shareholders, Asks Ross Gerber

Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, Gerber shared his thoughts on the stock rally following Musk's purchase in a series of posts.

"If he can afford to buy the stock why doesn't he just buy the other 12% he wants instead of taking it from shareholders," Gerber said in his post, referring to Musk's 12.8% stake comprising 413 million shares in Tesla following the latest stock buy. Purchasing another 12-13% stake in Tesla would give Musk more control over the company, as it would take his stake up to 25%.

He then shared another post on X in what could be a sarcastic jibe at Musk. "Nice to see Tesla get back to even on the year, imagine how high the stock would go if Elon bought 12% more?" Gerber said, before adding that such a purchase would be fair to the shareholders from the world's "second richest person ever."

It’s worth noting that Tesla’s stock at the beginning of 2025 was roughly at the same level as it is currently, at $410.80 in after-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Tesla's Q3 Sales Rush, Other Insider Purchases

The comments follow a surge in stock for Tesla following reports that the company would be beating analyst estimates of deliveries in the third quarter of the financial year, largely driven by a sales rush to avail the $7,500 Federal EV credit before the September 30 deadline.

However, experts like Gerber also suggested that the good news from the delivery estimates could be short-lived as Q4 delivery figures for the company remain uncertain.

What also led to a boost for the stock was the SEC filing, which showcased Musk's billion-dollar stock purchase at Market open, which was the highest among other market open Tesla insider purchases over the years since it first went public back in 2010.

Tesla's Gigafactory Production Boost Amid Falling Sales

What could also be a boost for the company is the Gigafactory Berlin announcing an upward shift in production after Tesla cited increased sales and positive signals from multiple regions within the 37 markets it supplies to.

However, despite the claims and the shift, Tesla's sales have fallen, with the company's U.S. EV market share falling below 40% for the first time since 2017, as well as its sales in Europe dipping 40.2%. Tesla also discontinued the most affordable Cybertruck trim in the U.S.

