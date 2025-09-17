Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Reaches 96 Million Driverless Miles As Robotaxi Race Heats Up

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG self-driving cab service Waymo has announced that its Robotaxis have completed 96 million driverless miles, further enhancing its self-driving credentials.

Waymo's New Safety Report

In a new report released by Waymo on Tuesday, the company announced it reached 96 million driverless miles through June this year, with 16.4 million miles in Los Angeles, 29.8 million miles in San Francisco and 4.62 million miles in Austin, Texas. Waymo also clocked the highest number of autonomous miles driven in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, coming in at 46.39 million miles.

The company also said that its self-driving cabs had 91% fewer serious injuries as well as 79% fewer airbag deployments when compared to human drivers in the cities it operates in.

Waymo's San Francisco Airport Expansion

Coinciding with the safety report, the company also announced it was beginning testing operations within the premises of the San Francisco airport. "Waymo has received our pilot permit allowing for commercial operations at San Francisco International Airport," the company said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Waymo will begin by offering the service only to employees before expanding to welcome regular riders in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company said in the statement. Waymo had recently begun testing operations at the San Jose airport.

Waymo Begins NYC Testing, Tesla Not Far Behind

The company also announced it was beginning testing operations for its autonomous cabs in NYC, much to the dismay of the city's local cab drivers, who urged New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to halt Waymo's operations, as it could pose a threat to their livelihood.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. TSLA posted a job listing on its official website as the company looked to hire drivers to help conduct the company's Robotaxi testing operations in NYC, illustrating a push for self-driving cars in the Big Apple.

Tesla's Robotaxi Operates On The Highway

Elsewhere, Tesla has also expanded its Robotaxi operations in Austin, which now also operates on the highways. Interestingly, the company has moved the onboard safety operator from the passenger seat to the driver's seat, in what could be a move to circumvent the newly imposed autonomous driving regulations in Texas.

Tesla's FSD or Full Self-Driving system, which forms the basis of its Robotaxi operations, has been under scrutiny amid lawsuits and criticism from experts about its effectiveness. Tesla also recently revised the definition of the technology.

Easing Regulatory Hurdles, Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

Interestingly, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the government was looking into easing self-driving regulations by revising the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), which are currently tailored to human drivers.

On the other hand, Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives has maintained bullish views on Tesla's FSD tech, outlining a $1 trillion market opportunity for the EV giant's autonomous driving push.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock