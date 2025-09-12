XPeng Inc. XPEV shares remained steady in early trading Friday after the Chinese EV maker initiated a large recall of its P7+ electric sedan to address a potential steering-assist defect identified by regulators.

CnEVPost reports that the recall covers 47,490 P7+ vehicles built between August 20, 2024, and April 27, 2025, citing an announcement on China’s State Administration for Market Regulation website.

Regulators said inconsistent signals from the power-steering motor sensor wiring could trigger a warning light and lead to loss of assist.

XPeng will replace the steering assembly at no cost to owners starting September 15.

XPeng launched the P7+ on November 7, 2024, and has delivered 72,546 units as of the end of August.

From January through August, the sedan made up just over one-fifth of XPeng’s total deliveries, CnEV Post adds.

The mid-to-large sedan uses a camera-centric driver-assistance setup and omits LiDAR, reflecting XPeng’s move toward a vision-first system. Dimensions: 5,056 mm (length) / 1,937 mm (width) / 1,512 mm (height); wheelbase 3,000 mm.

Recall repairs begin September 15 across China. Separately, local media say an extended-range (EREV) P7+ is slated for 2026 with a battery supporting 5C charging and an estimated 400 km range.

According to Benzinga Pro, XPEV stock has gained over 138% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF HUMN.

