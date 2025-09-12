Xpeng electric car P7 at exhibition stand.
September 12, 2025 9:43 AM 1 min read

XPeng Owners Warned As Steering Defect Prompts Large Vehicle Recall

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares remained steady in early trading Friday after the Chinese EV maker initiated a large recall of its P7+ electric sedan to address a potential steering-assist defect identified by regulators.

CnEVPost reports that the recall covers 47,490 P7+ vehicles built between August 20, 2024, and April 27, 2025, citing an announcement on China’s State Administration for Market Regulation website.

Regulators said inconsistent signals from the power-steering motor sensor wiring could trigger a warning light and lead to loss of assist.

Also Read: XPeng Broadens Lineup Beyond BEVs With G7 Range-Extender Filing

XPeng will replace the steering assembly at no cost to owners starting September 15.

XPeng launched the P7+ on November 7, 2024, and has delivered 72,546 units as of the end of August.

From January through August, the sedan made up just over one-fifth of XPeng’s total deliveries, CnEV Post adds.

The mid-to-large sedan uses a camera-centric driver-assistance setup and omits LiDAR, reflecting XPeng’s move toward a vision-first system. Dimensions: 5,056 mm (length) / 1,937 mm (width) / 1,512 mm (height); wheelbase 3,000 mm.

Recall repairs begin September 15 across China. Separately, local media say an extended-range (EREV) P7+ is slated for 2026 with a battery supporting 5C charging and an estimated 400 km range.

According to Benzinga Pro, XPEV stock has gained over 138% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF HUMN.

Image via Shutterstock

