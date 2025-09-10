XPeng Broadens Lineup Beyond BEVs With G7 Range-Extender Filing

XPeng Inc. XPEV shares declined on Wednesday after the Chinese EV maker announced a hybrid strategy with a filing for an extended-range version of its G7 SUV.

CnEV reported that the move positions the company to broaden its lineup beyond pure battery-electric models as competition intensifies at home.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) included the G7 EREV in its latest catalog for public comment from Sept. 11–17, the final major step before a model can be cleared for sale in the country.

The G7 EREV appears in the MIIT catalog under model code NHQ6490SHEVMA and is slated for production at XPeng's Guangzhou plant.

The five-seat SUV measures 4,918 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,655 mm tall on a 2,890 mm wheelbase. It carries a curb weight of 2,645 kg and a listed top speed of 202 km/h.

XPeng pairs a 1.5-liter range-extending engine sourced from Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (rated at up to 110 kW) with a lithium iron phosphate battery pack from Eve Energy, the report adds.

The catalog specifies a 55.8 kWh pack weighing about 397.5 kg and a 325-km pure-electric range, according to the filing.

The submission underscores XPeng's push into extended-range hybrids as EV growth slows and charging access remains uneven in parts of China.

The G7 EREV follows the X9 MPV hybrid filing in August and aligns with the company's previously announced "Kunpeng Super Electric System" architecture aimed at long combined driving ranges.

The EREV variant stretches slightly longer than the battery-only G7 listed earlier this year, while retaining the same width, height and wheelbase. The G7 launched in July as XPeng's first model to feature its in-house Turing driver-assistance chip. The BEV version starts at about RMB 195,800 and carries a CLTC-rated range of up to 702 km, according to prior disclosures.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 3.25% to $20.07 at last check on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock