Bitcoin Taps $116,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On ETF Buzz

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Bitcoin briefly tapping $116,000 in overnight trading.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,966.63 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,523.39 Solana SOL/USD $239.16 XRP XRP/USD $3.04 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2603 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001269

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 119,454 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $357.99 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $552.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $113.1 million.

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said Bitcoin has reclaimed $113,500, with $117,200 marked as the next crucial level aligning with a CME gap. A breakout could pave the way to new all-time highs, while rejection may trigger a retest of monthly lows.

Crypto Deadline highlighted that Bitcoin's chart is showing a familiar pattern, a drop, followed by a breakout, then a strong pump, with current MACD signals suggesting another rally may be forming.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Ethereum is breaking out with momentum:

For Solana, Martinez observed that is emerging from a cup-and-handle pattern, setting $1,314.41 as its primary target

GalaxyBTC flagged that XRP shows a bullish setup, with a break above $3.30 likely confirming strong momentum

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin's Bollinger Band Width has reached a historic breakout level. Past moves from here saw 100%–378% gains, pointing to a $0.41–$0.97 target range.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock