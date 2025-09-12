Bitcoin Taps $116,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On ETF Buzz

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs 1.1%, reclaiming the $4 trillion milestone.
- Traders eye $117,200 as Bitcoin’s next key level, aligned with a CME gap, while Ethereum pushes into breakout territory.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Bitcoin briefly tapping $116,000 in overnight trading.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$114,966.63
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,523.39
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$239.16
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.04
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2603
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001269
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 119,454 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $357.99 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $552.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $113.1 million.
Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said Bitcoin has reclaimed $113,500, with $117,200 marked as the next crucial level aligning with a CME gap. A breakout could pave the way to new all-time highs, while rejection may trigger a retest of monthly lows.
Crypto Deadline highlighted that Bitcoin's chart is showing a familiar pattern, a drop, followed by a breakout, then a strong pump, with current MACD signals suggesting another rally may be forming.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Ethereum is breaking out with momentum:
For Solana, Martinez observed that is emerging from a cup-and-handle pattern, setting $1,314.41 as its primary target
GalaxyBTC flagged that XRP shows a bullish setup, with a break above $3.30 likely confirming strong momentum
Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin's Bollinger Band Width has reached a historic breakout level. Past moves from here saw 100%–378% gains, pointing to a $0.41–$0.97 target range.
