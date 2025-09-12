Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 12, 2025 8:05 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Taps $116,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally On ETF Buzz

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Friday, with Bitcoin briefly tapping $116,000 in overnight trading.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,966.63
EthereumETH/USD$4,523.39
SolanaSOL/USD$239.16
XRPXRP/USD$3.04
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2603
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001269

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 119,454 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $357.99 million. 
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $552.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $113.1 million.

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows said Bitcoin has reclaimed $113,500, with $117,200 marked as the next crucial level aligning with a CME gap. A breakout could pave the way to new all-time highs, while rejection may trigger a retest of monthly lows.

Crypto Deadline highlighted that Bitcoin's chart is showing a familiar pattern, a drop, followed by a breakout, then a strong pump, with current MACD signals suggesting another rally may be forming.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Ethereum is breaking out with momentum:

For Solana, Martinez observed that is emerging from a cup-and-handle pattern, setting $1,314.41 as its primary target

GalaxyBTC flagged that XRP shows a bullish setup, with a break above $3.30 likely confirming strong momentum

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin's Bollinger Band Width has reached a historic breakout level. Past moves from here saw 100%–378% gains, pointing to a $0.41–$0.97 target range.

