September 5, 2025 5:21 AM 3 min read

Tesla Robotaxi Downloads Outpace Uber By 40% On Apple's App Store Amid Ease Of Self-Driving Regulations

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Downloads for Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi app on Apple Inc.'s AAPL App Store hit a record high amid proposed autonomous driving regulations.

Tesla Robotaxi App Downloads Outpace Uber

Tesla's Robotaxi App downloads outpaced Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER 30-day rolling period by 40%, according to data shared by investment firm ARK Invest's Chief Futurist Brett Winton on Friday.

The data also showcased that Robotaxi app downloads were six times more than those of Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG self-driving cab service Waymo app's lifetime downloads.

Tesla Robotaxi App Rollout

The app began its rollout to all users on iOS on Thursday, with the company also sharing that an official Android app is in the works and will be out soon. Users downloading the app have to join a waitlist before Tesla lets them use the Robotaxi service.

The Robotaxi app has since climbed the App Store charts and the Tesla Robotaxi's official handle on X shared that it was the most-downloaded free app in the travel category on the App Store.

Sean Duffy Proposes Easing Self-Driving Regulations, Tesla's Robotaxi Expansion

The data comes as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has proposed easing regulatory hurdles on autonomous vehicles, with the government revising Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which, according to the NHTSA, were written with Human drivers in mind.

The move follows Duffy's earlier announcement that domestic autonomous vehicle manufacturers would benefit from some exemptions to the U.S. Safety Standards, which were previously reserved for imported vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla announced that its Robotaxi service in Austin will now also operate on highways. However, the service would do so in the presence of an onboard safety operator, who Tesla moved from the passenger seat to the driver's seat.

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com

