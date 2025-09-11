On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted he has struggled with sleepless nights since ChatGPT's debut as he grapples with ethical dilemmas over suicide, privacy and government access to AI conversations, even as the company pursues new chips and a $500 billion valuation.

Sleepless Nights Over AI's Impact

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Altman said the responsibility of overseeing ChatGPT weighs heavily on him.

"I haven't had a good night of sleep since ChatGPT launched," he acknowledged, pointing to the platform's role in sensitive situations.

Among the reasons he cited, Altman also referred to the latest case in which the AI startup has been accused of validating a teenager's suicidal thoughts.

While reiterating that ChatGPT does not provide methods for self-harm, Altman suggested that in jurisdictions where euthanasia is legal, the AI could present information as part of a patient's "option space" without actively advocating for it.

See Also: Mitch McConnell Says Trump Tariffs-Ushered Era Has ‘Similarities' With The 1930s: ‘This Is The Most Dangerous Period Since Before World War Two'

Call For ‘AI Privilege'

Altman also raised alarms about government overreach. He said that under the current law, authorities could subpoena user interactions with ChatGPT.

"If I could get one piece of policy passed right now, it would be the concept of AI privilege," he said.

He compared it to doctor-patient or attorney-client confidentiality, arguing that AI conversations about medical or legal issues deserve the same protections.

"The government owes a level of protection to its citizens there," Altman insisted, noting he has been lobbying in Washington to establish such safeguards.

OpenAI Expands Business Ambitions

Even as ethical debates intensify, OpenAI is accelerating its business plans. Earlier this month, reports revealed the company struck a $10 billion deal with Broadcom Inc. AVGO to mass-produce its first proprietary AI chip in 2026, reducing reliance on Nvidia Corp. NVDA.

The company is also exploring a secondary stock sale that could value it at $500 billion, up from $300 billion earlier this year. That leap follows a record $40 billion funding round in April led by SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY with Microsoft Corp. MSFT participating.

Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com