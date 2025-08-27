On Tuesday, the parents of a California teenager who died by suicide sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, claiming ChatGPT encouraged their son's death by providing detailed self-harm instructions and fostering emotional dependence in long-term conversations.

Parents Accuse OpenAI Of Negligence

Matthew and Maria Raine filed a lawsuit in San Francisco state court, alleging that OpenAI's GPT-4o chatbot validated their son Adam's suicidal thoughts, provided explicit methods of self-harm, and even offered to draft a suicide note before his April 11 death, reported Reuters.

The complaint argues that OpenAI knowingly launched GPT-4o in 2024 with empathy-mimicking features and long-term memory capabilities without adequate safeguards, prioritizing market dominance over user safety.

"This decision had two results: OpenAI's valuation catapulted from $86 billion to $300 billion, and Adam Raine died by suicide," the parents wrote in their filing.

Lawsuit Seeks Safeguards And Accountability

The family is seeking unspecified damages and is asking the court to mandate stricter safety measures, including age verification for users, blocking self-harm queries, and warnings about psychological dependency risks.

They say Adam engaged in months-long conversations with ChatGPT that deepened his vulnerability and eroded trust in real-world support.

Here's How OpenAI Responds To Tragedy

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company was saddened by the passing of Adam Raine and that ChatGPT includes built-in safety features, such as directing users to crisis resources.

“While these safeguards work best in common, short exchanges, we've learned over time that they can sometimes become less reliable in long interactions where parts of the model's safety training may degrade,” the spokesperson told the publication.

In a separate blog post, OpenAI announced plans to improve ChatGPT’s ability to recognize signs of mental distress, such as warning users about the risks of sleep deprivation and offering supportive suggestions.

The company also said it will strengthen safeguards for discussions around suicide and introduce parental controls, allowing parents to manage and monitor how their children use the platform.

AI Safety Concerns Intensify

This tragic event is part of a broader concern, as AI safety experts have long cautioned about the dangers of vulnerable individuals developing emotional attachments to chatbots.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 76-year-old man from New Jersey had died after trying to meet a Meta Platforms, Inc. META AI chatbot he mistook for a real person.

Previously, a U.S. federal judge ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google and AI startup Character.AI must face trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a Florida mother, who claimed the chatbot encouraged her teenage son to take his own life.

Last month, Altman also pointed out the dangers of sensitive discussions being compromised, noting that users frequently treat AI platforms like ChatGPT as trusted confidants, even though they lack the legal protections that apply to doctors or lawyers.

