Elon Musk Shares SpaceX's Plans For Starship V3, V4 Rockets—Targets Testing Towards The End Of 2025

SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has shared new updates about the Starship rocket following the successful tenth launch test of SpaceX's flagship spacecraft.

Orbital Payload Of More Than 200 For V4 Rocket

Musk took to the social media platform X on Wednesday to share the updates along with a graphic. "V3 should be built & tested (maybe flown) by end of this year," Musk said in the post.

He also added that SpaceX is targeting 2027 for the testing of Starship V4, saying that the rocket would weigh over 7500 tons and be over 150 meters (approximately 492 feet) tall.

The graphic showcased a payload capacity for V3 at 100+ tons and more than 200 tons for the V4 rocket. The graphic also showcased that the V4 rocket would be bigger than the V2 and V3, with a booster height of 81 meters (265 feet) and a ship height of 61 meters (200 feet).

Starship's Multiple Delays, Starlink Updates

The updates follow the Starship launch, which experienced multiple delays and even three consecutive failures this year. The launches were cancelled due to ground issues with propellant and then due to unfavorable weather conditions before finally being greenlit.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled new technological updates, including immense data transmission speeds and laser tracking, to its satellite internet service provider, Starlink, which could help SpaceX's credentials for being a part of President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system.

Starlink's Possible Partnerships, 7 Million Customers

SpaceX has also been in talks with multiple Middle Eastern flight carriers over providing Starlink WiFi on board flights of major carriers like Emirates, FlyDubai and Saudia.

Elsewhere, Starlink also announced it had reached 7 million customers worldwide, averaging over 12,200 new customers daily over the course of two months.

