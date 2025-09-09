Trump's Name Is The New Resistance On T-Mobile's Stock Chart

Politics just crashed the party for T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS investors. Donald Trump-tied boycott headlines derailed a near-confirmed Golden Cross, flipping bullish momentum into doubt. Shares of the telecom giant slid 3.9% Monday after activists launched a national boycott over T-Mobile's ties to Trump, including his "Trump Mobile" launch on its network.

The sentiment-driven drop comes despite strong fundamentals, turning a promising technical setup into a key battleground for traders.

Golden Cross Momentum Fades

Before Monday's tumble, T-Mobile's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $242.75 was set to cross its 200-day SMA of $242.87—a classic Golden Cross that often signals upward momentum. The stock hovered near short-term SMAs at $251.28 and $252.63, but now sits just below them.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) remains positive at 1.91, while an RSI (relative strength index) of 41.15 suggests the stock is approaching oversold levels, hinting at potential support.

Strong Fundamentals Face Political Heat

T-Mobile has outperformed the telecom sector, climbing 24% over the past year and more than 10% year-to-date. Subscriber growth, aggressive capital investments, and share repurchases have underpinned its premium valuation.

Yet the boycott headlines underscore how quickly political narratives can rattle sentiment – even for stocks with strong fundamentals.

A Familiar Playbook For Investors

Boycotts are nothing new to Wall Street. Brands like Target Corp TGT and Tesla Inc TSLA have weathered activist-driven controversies with short-term turbulence but minimal long-term damage. While T-Mobile's ties to Trump and Elon Musk's Starlink partnership add volatility, many traders will see the pullback as a chance to reset entry points if the fundamentals hold.

The Golden Cross remains within reach if TMUS can reclaim $250 and push above its short-term SMAs. Failure to hold the 200-day SMA could deepen losses, but bullish traders will watch closely for a rebound.

For now, this is a sentiment-driven dip in an otherwise resilient telecom giant.

