Trump's Name Is The New Resistance On T-Mobile's Stock Chart

- T-Mobile stock slid 3.9% Monday as a Trump-linked boycott disrupted a near-complete Golden Cross breakout.
- Despite sentiment headwinds, TMUS is up 24% over the past year, with technicals hinting at approaching oversold conditions.
Politics just crashed the party for T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS investors. Donald Trump-tied boycott headlines derailed a near-confirmed Golden Cross, flipping bullish momentum into doubt. Shares of the telecom giant slid 3.9% Monday after activists launched a national boycott over T-Mobile's ties to Trump, including his "Trump Mobile" launch on its network.
The sentiment-driven drop comes despite strong fundamentals, turning a promising technical setup into a key battleground for traders.
Golden Cross Momentum Fades
Before Monday's tumble, T-Mobile's 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $242.75 was set to cross its 200-day SMA of $242.87—a classic Golden Cross that often signals upward momentum. The stock hovered near short-term SMAs at $251.28 and $252.63, but now sits just below them.
The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) remains positive at 1.91, while an RSI (relative strength index) of 41.15 suggests the stock is approaching oversold levels, hinting at potential support.
Strong Fundamentals Face Political Heat
T-Mobile has outperformed the telecom sector, climbing 24% over the past year and more than 10% year-to-date. Subscriber growth, aggressive capital investments, and share repurchases have underpinned its premium valuation.
Yet the boycott headlines underscore how quickly political narratives can rattle sentiment – even for stocks with strong fundamentals.
A Familiar Playbook For Investors
Boycotts are nothing new to Wall Street. Brands like Target Corp TGT and Tesla Inc TSLA have weathered activist-driven controversies with short-term turbulence but minimal long-term damage. While T-Mobile's ties to Trump and Elon Musk's Starlink partnership add volatility, many traders will see the pullback as a chance to reset entry points if the fundamentals hold.
The Golden Cross remains within reach if TMUS can reclaim $250 and push above its short-term SMAs. Failure to hold the 200-day SMA could deepen losses, but bullish traders will watch closely for a rebound.
For now, this is a sentiment-driven dip in an otherwise resilient telecom giant.
